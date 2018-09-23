2 Kupwara youth booked under PSA after court grants bail

Srinagar:
Two youth from north Kashmir’s Lolab valley have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to Kot Balwal jail in the Jammu region.
Reports reaching news gathering agency Global News Service (GNS) said that Firdous Ahmad Shah, son of Bashir Ahmad Shah and Adil Hussain son of Ghulam Mohammad, both residents of Shatmuqam Lolab were slapped with PSA and sent to Kot Balwal Jail on Friday.
“Whereas perusal of dossier and other incriminating material revealed that subject namely Adil Hussain son of Ghulam Mohammad Shah of Shatmuqam has been involved in activities which are detrimental to security of state and inspite been involved in breaking law of the land and inspite of various FIRs registered against him under the provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, he has not shun the path of subversion and violence,” reads an order by the District Magistrate in an order (12-DMK/PSA of 2018) issued on September 18.
Similar grounds are mentioned in the order (13-DMK/PSA of 2018) issued in the PSA case of Firdous Ahmad.
Adil’s father Ghulam Mohammad Shah told GNS that the orders against the duo was issued hours after a court (Judicial Magistrate Ist Class Sogam) granted bail to them. He said both of youth were taken to the police station from Court and later sent to Kot Balwal Jail.
“At the court, SHO told us to visit the police station. When we went there, the officer told us that both of them have been booked under PSA and will be shifted to Jail. I was shocked on hearing it,” Shah said.
He alleged that the officer also turned down his request seeking a last meeting with his son by him and his mother at the police station.
Shah said that his son and another youth were arrested on charges of snatching rifle of a policeman during the rally of former Minister and PDP leader Abdul Haq Khan.
Pertinently, police had claimed two militants Bilal Ahmad Shah and Zahoor Ahmad killed in Khumriyal were responsible for the rifle snatching incident.
A senior police officer said that apart from the two slain militants, Adil and Firdous also had a hand in the rifle snatching incident.