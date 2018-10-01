2 Kupwara boys who had lost way reach home

'Had boarded wrong passenger vehicle'
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Two boys from Kupwara who are studying in an Islamic seminary and had lost way while traveling to home have reached home.
Families of the two boys who belong to Handwara told KNS that the missing boys had gone off the track during their travel from Jamia Masjid to Darul-Uloom and returned home Saturday evening. The families have expressed their gratitude to both police and media for their help.