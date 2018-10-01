About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 Kupwara boys who had lost way reach home

Published at October 01, 2018 12:17 AM 0Comment(s)105views

'Had boarded wrong passenger vehicle'


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 30:

Two boys from Kupwara who are studying in an Islamic seminary and had lost way while traveling to home have reached home.
Families of the two boys who belong to Handwara told KNS that the missing boys had gone off the track during their travel from Jamia Masjid to Darul-Uloom and returned home Saturday evening. The families have expressed their gratitude to both police and media for their help.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top