2 killed in fresh blast in Sri Lankan capital

April 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A fresh blast hit a hotel in Sri Lankan capital's southern suburb near the Colombo Zoo on Easter Sunday, killing two persons, police said, hours after six coordinated explosions rocked churches and luxury hotels.



The seventh blast occurred at a hotel opposite the Zoo, Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.



Two people have died and the injured are being shifted to the Colombo South Hospital, he said.



The Zoo was closed for the public after the blast.



Earlier in the morning, 160 people were killed in six near simultaneous and coordinated explosions that rocked three churches and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka, in one of the deadliest blasts in the country's history.

