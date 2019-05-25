2 killed, 25 injured as blast rocks Pak Masjid

May 25, 2019 | SajjadHussain

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque ahead of Friday prayers in Pakistan, killing at least two persons and injuring 25 others in the restive Balochistan province, police said.

The blast, trigerred through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), targeted the Rehmania Mosque in Pashtunabad area of the provincial capital Quetta, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

So far two persons were killed and 25 others injured in the attack, The Express Tribune reported.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Abdul RazzaqCheema said that the blast occurred just before the Friday prayers started.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

President Dr ArifAlvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta.

Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the early recuperation of those injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Khan directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to them.

A security official said that the death toll could rise as it was a powerful explosion.

The blast came days after terrorists attacked the Pearl Continental luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan, killing at least eight persons, including four civilians and a Pakistan Navy soldier.

Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured last month in a blast at a fruit and vegetable market in Quetta's Hazarganji area. The attack was claimed by the ISIS terror group.

On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including Pakistan Navy personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Balochistan.