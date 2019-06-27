About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

Two passangers died  and at least 10 others were injured on Thursday  when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident  on Mughal Road in Shopian district.
 
A police official said that some people from Surankote area of Poonch were traveling in a tempo towards Shopian  when the vehicle skided off and  fell into a deep gorge near Lalghulam area along Mughal road.
 
He said that two passengers were killed and 10 others injured. A  team has been rushed for rescue operation.
 
Further details awaited. 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

              

Two passangers died  and at least 10 others were injured on Thursday  when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident  on Mughal Road in Shopian district.
 
A police official said that some people from Surankote area of Poonch were traveling in a tempo towards Shopian  when the vehicle skided off and  fell into a deep gorge near Lalghulam area along Mughal road.
 
He said that two passengers were killed and 10 others injured. A  team has been rushed for rescue operation.
 
Further details awaited. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;