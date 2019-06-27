2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

Two passangers died and at least 10 others were injured on Thursday when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Mughal Road in Shopian district.
A police official said that some people from Surankote area of Poonch were traveling in a tempo towards Shopian when the vehicle skided off and fell into a deep gorge near Lalghulam area along Mughal road.
He said that two passengers were killed and 10 others injured. A team has been rushed for rescue operation.
Further details awaited.