2 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Shopian

June 27, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two passangers died and at least 10 others were injured on Thursday when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Mughal Road in Shopian district.

A police official said that some people from Surankote area of Poonch were traveling in a tempo towards Shopian when the vehicle skided off and fell into a deep gorge near Lalghulam area along Mughal road.

He said that two passengers were killed and 10 others injured. A team has been rushed for rescue operation.

Further details awaited.