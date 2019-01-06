 2 kids among 5 of family die of asphyxiation in Bemina

Man slips to death while clearing snow from roof of house in B’pora
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 5:
Five members of a family, including two children, died apparently due to asphyxiation at their rented accommodation in Bemina.A police official said 45-year-old Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh of Tangdhar area of Kupwara, had come here few days back with his family for the treatment of his mother.
They had rented a house in Boat Colony near SKIMS Hospital, Bemina, where the elderly woman, Reshma, was being treated, he said.On Friday night, the five members of the family apparently died of suffocation due to use of gas heater, he said.The deceased were identified as Khurshid, his wife, Gulshan, their two children, Faizan, 8, and Furqaan, 5, and Reshma.Police said the cause of the death is being ascertained.The deaths apparently occurred due to asphyxiation, a police official said.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said bodies could not be airlifted to Tanghdar, native village of the deceased, due to bad weather conditions and poor visibility.
He said the bodies would be airlifted to Tanghdar tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, a man slipped to his death while clearing snow from the roof of his house in Bandipora district today.
A police official said Mumtaz Ahmad, a resident of Ward number four of Bandipora town, was injured after he slipped from the roof.
Mumtaz was rushed to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Choudhary said district administration would extend an assistance of Rs four lakh to the bereaved family.