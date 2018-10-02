2 Kashmiri students missing in Chandigarh

Javid SofiPulwama:
Two students from south Kashmir, who were pursuing engineering degrees from Chandigarh based college, have gone missing since Sunday night after some unknown persons raided their rented room in Chandigarh.
Mir Imran of Gudoora village of Pulwama and Gazi Ahmad Malik of Hef village of Shopian, who were pursuing their engineering degrees from a college in Chandigarh, didn't report back to their rented accommodation after some unknown persons raided their room and assaulted them.
Mir Ishfaq, brother of Imran said his brother had completed diploma in engineering from KGB polytechnic College Srinagar and he left for Chandigarh to pursue Bachelor’s in civil engineering from Aryans College Chandigarh.
“He left only five days ago and was staying with his friend temporarily,” Ishfaq saidadding today they came to know that he was missing along with another youth, Gazi Ahmad of Shopian.
“I contacted his roommates in Chandigarh, who informed me that on Sunday night some unknown persons raided their room. His roommates said both Imran and Gazi had gone to market for buying some vegetable.”
Ishfaq further said he learnt that after searching the rented room, the unknown persons left and since then Imran and Gazi have been missing.
The family members of Imran said they have registered a FIR in police station Pulwama.
Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, father of Gazi Ahmad Malik said his son has been in Chandigarh for over a year and pursuing his engineering degree from Aryans College.
He said he learnt that his son received a call from a police officer from Srinagar on Sunday at 7:30 pm and around 9:30 pm their room was raided by some unknown persons, who frisked all their belongings and seized their mobile phones
Malik said his son and a youth from Gudoora were picked up by unknown persons from outside their room.
He said the police officer from Srinagar was enquiring relation of his son with the SPO, Adil Bashir of Zainapora, who recently decamped with five rifles from Srinagar where he was posted as PSO of PDP MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir.