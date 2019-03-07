About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

Two dry fruit vendors from Kashmir were attacked by a fringe right-wing group on a busy road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. 

The incident came to light after One of the accused men shared a video of the assault on social media, triggering outrage.

However, the video of the incident was taken down from Facebook.

According to reports the incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday in central Lucknow's Daliganj area.

In the videos, the attackers can be heard saying that they did so as they were from Kashmir.

The Kashmiri men have been selling dry fruits in Lucknow for many years.

"The accused ran away from the spot but was later arrested," says Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said in a press conference.

"We were able to find the man, he said, adding that the search is on for the others," he said.

The main accused, who claims to be the president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal, has not been arrested, reported NDTV.

Former JK chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said "Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these."

"Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of "atoot ang", it simply wont fly," he wrote on Twitter.

Latest News

Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Mar 07 | Agencies
EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

Mar 07 | Junaid Kathju
School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Mar 07 | Agencies
One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir
Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Mar 07 | Agencies
Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mar 07 | Agencies
Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir

Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

Mar 07 | Agencies
Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Mar 07 | Agencies
15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

Mar 07 | Syed Amjad Shah
Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

Mar 07 | RK Online Desk
Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

              

Two dry fruit vendors from Kashmir were attacked by a fringe right-wing group on a busy road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. 

The incident came to light after One of the accused men shared a video of the assault on social media, triggering outrage.

However, the video of the incident was taken down from Facebook.

According to reports the incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday in central Lucknow's Daliganj area.

In the videos, the attackers can be heard saying that they did so as they were from Kashmir.

The Kashmiri men have been selling dry fruits in Lucknow for many years.

"The accused ran away from the spot but was later arrested," says Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said in a press conference.

"We were able to find the man, he said, adding that the search is on for the others," he said.

The main accused, who claims to be the president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal, has not been arrested, reported NDTV.

Former JK chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said "Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these."

"Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of "atoot ang", it simply wont fly," he wrote on Twitter.

News From Rising Kashmir

;