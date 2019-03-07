2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

March 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two dry fruit vendors from Kashmir were attacked by a fringe right-wing group on a busy road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after One of the accused men shared a video of the assault on social media, triggering outrage.

However, the video of the incident was taken down from Facebook.

According to reports the incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday in central Lucknow's Daliganj area.

In the videos, the attackers can be heard saying that they did so as they were from Kashmir.

The Kashmiri men have been selling dry fruits in Lucknow for many years.

"The accused ran away from the spot but was later arrested," says Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said in a press conference.

"We were able to find the man, he said, adding that the search is on for the others," he said.

The main accused, who claims to be the president of the Vishwa Hindu Dal, has not been arrested, reported NDTV.

Former JK chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said "Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these."

"Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of "atoot ang", it simply wont fly," he wrote on Twitter.