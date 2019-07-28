2 JKMHC members climb Golep Kangri

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two members of Jammu & Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club (JKMHC) Nawab Moazam Khan and Tufail Qureshi successfully summitted Mount Golep Kangri in Ladakh province.

This peak stands at a staggering altitude of 5950 mtrs above sea level. The team started their expedition on 24 July 2019 trekking from Stok Village to the Stok base camp at 4930 meters.

Next morning the members started their climb at 10:15 am and reached the summit at 3:45 pm.

The team had to encounter deep snow, steep walls and gusty winds while climbing.

Pertinently, this happened to be the first summit of this season on this peak.

The team returned to the base camp on the same day and to Leh on the next day. The expedition was sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club.