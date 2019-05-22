2 JK Policemen scaled Mount Everest

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Governor, Union Home Minister, Advisor K, CS and DGP J&K congratulate mountaineers

Two Police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police SgCt Nazir Ahmed and SgCt Falil Singh which were part of the 11 member All India Police Sports Control Board Team scaled world’s highest peak Mount Everest today morning.

Shri Satya Pal Malik Hon’ble Governor Jammu and Kashmir, Shri K. Vijay Kumar Advisor to Hon’ble Governor J&K, Shri BVR Subramanyam Chief Secretary J&K, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Shri Dilbag Singh and ADGP (Armed), Shri SJM Gillani have congratulated the police personnel for successfully scaling the Mount Everest in the wee hours today morning.

Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh in a message has greeted them and said that he is proud of their achievements and has wished success in their future endeavors.

DGP in his message said that it is a proud moment for the J&K Police department. He wished successful return of the mountaineers. Police headquarters have been giving every opportunity to the men from the department and also from the civil society to excel and achieve the goals in any field of the sports to make name for the country, state and for themselves, he said.

SgCt Nazir Ahmed who hails from district Kupwara is presentlty posted at JKAP 14th BN. and SgCt Falil Singh is a resident of Rajouri and is posted at IRP 1st BN. Both of them have been trained in basic mountaineering from The Jawaharlal Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam in 2004. They are performing their duties with the JK Police Mountaineering Rescue Teams.

Pertinent to mention here that SI Ram Singh of J&K Police has scaled the world’s highest peak in the year 2008.



