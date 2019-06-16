2 JK Bank officials suspended for leaking letter of illegal appointments

June 16, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Saturday suspended two senior officials for leaking a letter of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on social media, officials said.

The letter featured names of some top officials who were appointment by former chairman, Parvez Ahmad Nengroo, on the recommendations of leaders in the PDP-BJP government.

A senior official of the bank, wishing anonymity, told Rising Kashmir that two officials from the bank have been suspended for leaking the letter on social media.

The suspended officials were identified as Assistant Vice President, Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and Executive HR Zahid Idrees.

The letter mentioned 15-16 people who were appointed by the former chairman of the bank and also informed about raids on HR department.

Official said there is “zero tolerance against such acts in the bank and such things will not be entertained anymore.”

Any official found guilty in such cases “will be dealt as per the law”, he said.

After being shared by the bank officials it went viral on social media and was shared by hundreds.

An official of ACB had sent the letter to the bank for investigation related to many scams including recent recruitment and other related issues.

“It was leaked on social media but it was immediately taken down by J&K police and ACB officials, after the case was known to them,” the official said.

An official of ACB, wishing not be quoted, said they have forwarded the letter to new interim Chairman before it was leaked.

“Interim chairman was also informed through the letter that IT department of the bank will also be raided by the officials to access recruitment records,” he said.

“There are around 1200 fraud appointments made by the officials in bank and we are investigating the matter,” he added.

The action comes in the wake of Parvez’s removal after charges of alleged involvement in corruption, nepotism and favoritism were reported against him.

Following raids in the bank over fraud appointments, state Government has appointed R K Chibber as interim chairman and managing director of the bank. The State Government holds 59 percent stake in the bank.