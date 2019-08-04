2 JeM militants killed in Sopore gunfight

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Noor ul Haq

Two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed and an army man wounded in a gunfight in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SoporeJavidIqbal said two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out early Saturday morning in MalmapanporaWarpora area of Sopore.

"Two bodies of militants belonging to Jaishwere recovered from the encounter site. Two AK-47 rifles and other incriminating material wasalso recovered," he said.

An army man received bullet injury in the encounter and has been hospitalised.

A police spokesman identified one of the deceased militant as UmerShahbazWani son of Mohammad ShahbazWaniof Kharpora,Bandipora.

“The other deceased militant was a foreign militant and his identity was being ascertained,” he said.

Police said Umer had joined militant ranks on June 2 2019 and since then was active in Sopore.

"Both the deceased militants were involved in series of civilian killings and attacks on forces establishment," police said.

After the encounter started, mobile internet service was suspended in entire police district Sopore as a precautionary measure.