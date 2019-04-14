2 JeM militants killed in Shopian gunfight

April 14, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Thousands attend funeral of deceased, militants offer gun salute

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants including a commander were killed in an encounter with forces in a village at south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said a joint team of Army's 34 RashtriyaRifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police launched a cordon and search operation in apple orchards around Guhand village of Shopianin the wee hours today.

He said as troops approached the orchards surrounding the village, militants hiding there fired on the search party.

"The fire was returned by troops and in the ensuing gunfight, which lasted for some minutes, two Jaishmilitants were killed,” the official said.

The deceased militants were identified as Shah-i-Jahan Mir alias UmerKhitabson of Abdul Hamid Mir of Amshipora village Shopian and AbidHussainWagayson of Abdul Hamid Wagayof Rawalpora village of Shopian .

Shahjahan had joined militant ranks on September 24, 2017 while Abid joined militancy on September 4, 2018.

Two rifles and a gas cylinder were recovered from the encounter site.

As the gunfight started, some youth hit the streets in main town Shopian and pelted stones on forces, who retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets.

Some youth sustained pellet injuries and were shifted to District Hospital Shopian.

Health authorities said 20 injured were received at DH Shopian.

"Four with pellet injuries in eyes were referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment,” they said adding 16 injured were managed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of deceased militants at their respective villages.

Militants also appeared during the funeral prayers and offered gun salute to their fallen associates.

Authorities snapped mobile internet service in Shopian after the encounter.

A police spokesman said deceased militants were involved in abduction and subsequent killings of civilians Firdous Ahmad of Batgundand Nissar Ahmad of Kapran and policeman Balwant Singh of Batgund in 2018.

"They were also involved in killing of lady Khusboo Jan at Vehil village of Shopian earlier this year. Both were also involved in killing of civilian Tanveer Ahmad of Bemnipora at Kachdoora in Shopian. They were also involved in arson and setting ablaze of PanchayatGhars at Kanjiullar and Ramnagar," he alleged.

The spokesman further said that Shahjahan was involved in snatching of weapons and killing of four police personnel atArhamaShopian near petrol pump in 2018.

“He was also involved in attack on Police Station Shopian in which a cop SaqibMohi-ud-Din was killed and his rifle snatched. He was involved in abduction and killing of young boy Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay of Manzgam D.H Pora,” he added.