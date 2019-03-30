About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 30, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

2 JeM militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

US-made M4 rifle recovered

 Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday.
A police official said a pre-dawn cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by troops at SutsooKalan area of Nowgam on the city outskirts in the wee hours today after getting intelligence inputs about presence of militants in the area.
He said militants fired upon forces when they were conducting searches and zeroing-in on the house, where militants were hiding.
The forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which two militants were killed, the official said.
He said bodies of both militants were recovered from encounter site.
“A US-made M4 carbine rifle fitted with scope and an AK rifle alongwith some other arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site,” the official said.
An official, who was part of the operation, said as the cordon was laid, militants came out of the house and tried to escape while firing at forces.
“Forces’ retaliation was quick and both militants were killed outside the house. There was no collateral damage during the gunfight,” he said adding few forces personnel sustained injuries during the gunfight.
The officer identified the deceased militants as Ali and Idrees, both Pakistani nationals
“Both were commanders and affiliated with JeM,” he said.
The M4 rife recovered from the gunfight site was third US-made assault rifle recovered in Kashmir since 2017.
On November 7, 2017, an M4 carbine rifle was recovered from Pakistani JeM militant TalhaRasheed, nephew of JeM chief MasoodAzhar, after he and two of his associates were killed in an encounter with troops at AglarKandi area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama distinct.
The second M4 carbine variant rifle, which is used by NATO forces and Pakistan Army’s special force, was received from the site of gunfight where Usman Ibrahim, second nephew of Azhar, was killed in Tral area of Pulwama district on November 1, 2018.
A security official admitted that JeM militants were having sophisticated structure and local over ground worker network was also providing support to them in the valley.
He termed killing of Ali and Idrees as “big success” for forces as the gunfight took place on the city outskirts.

 

