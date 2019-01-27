2 JeM militants killed, 7 forces men injured in Khunmoh gunfight

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 26:
Two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed and seven forces personnel injured in a gunfight at Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.
A senior police officer said a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was jointly launched by troops in the midnight at Khunmoh area on outskirts of Srinagar after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.
He said as the searches were underway, the forces party was fired upon by the militants at around 5.30 am.
“The fire was retaliated by troops, leading to a gunfight. In the ensuing gunfight, which continued till 9 am, two militants were killed,” said the officer.
He said seven forces personnel including two policemen were also injured in the gun battle.
The injured forces personnel were hospitalised.
The police officer said the deceased militants belonged to Jaish.
One of the deceased militant was identified as asSaqibShafi Dar son of Muhammad Shafi Dar of Arihal, Pulwama.
The police officer said identity of the second militant was being ascertained.
The single story residential house, where from militants were firing on troops, was damaged during the gunfight.
“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” the police spokesman said.
Authorities suspended mobile internet service for the day to prevent spiralling of any tensions. However, the internet service was restored in the evening.
A police officer said operation was completed well on time.
He said it was premature to say whether they were behind the recent grenade attacks in Srinagar.
“It is a matter of investigation,” he said.
Later, in the evening thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of deceased militant at his native place at Arihal in Pulwama amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The gunfight took place at a time when forces were busy with the January 26 function in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the Valley.
It was the first gunfight in Srinagar this year.
