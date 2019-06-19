About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 19, 2019 | Shafat mir

2 JeM militants, army man killed in Anantnag encounter

Sajad was wanted in Feb 14 attack, owned vehicle used in suicide bombing: Police 

 Two local Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and an army man were killed and two other army men injured in an encounter at Marhama area of Anantnag district on Tuesday.
A cordon and search operation was launched here by a contingent of police, CRPF and army in the midnight in Marhama area of Bijbehara to track down the militants hiding there.
A police official said the contact was established with militants in the wee hours today.
“In the gunfight, two Jaish militants and an army man identified as Anil Jaswal were killed,” he said.
Two armymen were also injured in the gunfight and they were hospitalised.
The deceased militant were identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat and Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Marhama, Bijbehara.
Sajad, according to police records, was wanted in February 14 Lethpora suicide attack on CRPF bus in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The police spokesman said the material evidence collected during the course of investigation found that Maruti Eco vehicle used for carrying out suicide combing in Lethpora was owned by Sajad.
“As news of Sajad’s involvement spread, he escaped and joined JeM. A picture of Sajad carrying AK-47 rifle was also circulated on social media announcing his joining the outfit,” he said.
The spokesman said Tawseef played a key role in recruiting of Sajad to the militant ranks.
“Both of them were part of groups involved in planning and executing series of militant attacks in the area,” he said.
As the gunfight was on, locals tried to march towards the encounter to disrupt it. They hurled stones on the force personnel, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets. Some youth sustained injuries during the clashes.
As per a medico, four injured youths were brought to Sub district hospital Bijbehara and public health centre Marhama.
He said two injured were taken to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.
"A youth who had suffered fracture in leg during protests was brought to SDH Bijbehara. After providing him first aid, he was referred to Bone and joint hospital Barzulla. Another youth, who had received pellet wounds in eye, was shifted to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for advanced treatment. Two others with minor injuries were discharged after treatment," the medico said.


 

