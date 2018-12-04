2 Jaish modules busted, 10 arrested: Police

‘8 detained in Baramulla after militants weapon snatching plan foiled, 5 missing boys rescued in Srinagar’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 03:
Police Monday claimed to have busted two modules of Jaish-e-Mohammad in south Kashmir by arresting 10 persons. It also claimed to have foiled militants plan to snatch weapons in north Kashmir and rescued five missing from Srinagar.
A police spokesman said in view of the surge in militant attacks in Tral in Pulwama district in which civilians and forces were targeted, a special team was constituted to investigate these cases.
“On the basis of material evidence collected, four persons Younis Nabi Naik son of Ghulam Nabi Naik resident of Pinglish, Fayaz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani resident of Reshipora, Riyaz Ahmad Ganaie son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie resident of Nigeenpora and Bilal Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Hafoo Nigeenpora were taken into custody,” he said.
Investigation into the cases, he said, revealed their complicity in militant attacks carried out in Tral area.
The spokesman said another Jaish module was busted in Khrew area of Pampore in which six associates of the outfit were arrested.
He identified the arrested persons as Javaid Ahmad Parray son of Mohammad Shaban resident of Bethan Khrew, Yasir Bashir Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Babapora Khrew, Tahir Yousuf Lone son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone resident of Khrew, Rafiq Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Sharshali Khrew, Javaid Ahmad Khanday son of Ghulam Ahmad Khanday resident of Khrew and Imran Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Najar resident of Mandakpaul Naimsaab Khrew.
“Huge quantity of incriminating materials was recovered from this module including gelatin sticks, detonators, materials for making IEDs and grenades. All the incriminating materials have been taken in case records to probe their complicity in other militancy incidents,” the spokesman claimed.
He said based on a credible input that a criminal conspiracy was hatched by some associates of militants to snatch weapons from on duty police men, police detained eight militant accomplices from Baramulla, Tangmarg in north Kashmir and Srinagar areas in central Kashmir.
“During course of investigation, incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from them,” he said.
The spokesman further said parents of some boys from Srinagar reported to police that they received phone calls from their kids, who had left for their school in morning, informing that they were going to join militant ranks.
“To ensure quick and timely action, police constituted a special team and with the help of families strenuous efforts led to tracing of all the five missing boy. They were brought back safely,” he said.
The spokesman said it was learnt that the boys were threatening to join militancy while no active association of these boys could be found with any outfit.
“All the five boys were counselled and later handed over to the parents,” he added.