2 Jaish militants killed in Sopore gunfight

Police verifying authenticity of Aadhar cards recovered from encounter site
Admin orders closure of Edu institutions in apple town today
Police verifying authenticity of Aadhar cards recovered from encounter site
Noor ul HaqSopore, Sep 13:
Two militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in a fierce encounter with forces in Arampora, Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
A police official said acting on specific information about presence of militants, Sopore police, 22 RR and CRPF men condoned off Mohalla Teeliyan of Arampora, Sopore in the morning.
“While the searches were being conducted, militants hiding in a house lobbed grenade and fired on the search party. The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter,” he said.
The official said in the ensuing gunfight, two Jaish militants were killed.
The deceased militants were identified as Ali alias Athar and Zia-ur-Rehman, both Pakistani nationals.
“Ali was one of the important commanders of JeM and was active since 2014. He was mastermind of the Sopore IED blast in January this year in which four policemen were killed. Besides, both of them were involved in attacks on forces,” the official said.
Sector Commander 5 sector of RR, Brigadier V Hari Haran told reporters that troops ensured that no civilian casualty took place during the operation.
“We avoided the collateral damage during the operation,” he said.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said Aadhar cards were recovered from possession of slain militants.
He said preliminary reports suggest that both militants were Pakistani. “These Aadhar cards look like fake. However, we are further investigating the case.”
The Aadhaar cards list the name of militants as Sahil Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar of Darpora, Kupwara and Mohammad Yaseen son of Mohammad Sultan Khan of Dedhkot, Kupwara.
Police sources said they are trying to ascertain the veracity of the Aadhar cards.
“We are investigating whether the cards have been forged or if militants have actually managed to get the Aadhaar cards. If proven genuine then it is a serious issue,” they said.
After the encounter, complete shutdown was observed in Sopore town and adjoining areas.
Authorities closed all educational institutions and suspended internet services in entire police district Sopore.
Meanwhile, all educational institutions would remain closed in sub division Sopore tomorrow.
ADC Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lily said the class work shall remain suspended in all educational institutions of sub division Sopore tomorrow (September 14) as a precautionary measure.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for complete shutdown in Sopore and Zainageer areas tomorrow against the killing of Hurriyat activist Hakeem ur Rehman Sultani by unknown gunmen in Bomai area of Sopore on September 8.