2 IS-inspired militants killed in Shopian gunfight

June 12, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two IS-inspired militants were killed in an encounter with forces at Awneeri village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

A police official said on specific information about presence of two militants in a residential house in Awneeri village of Shopian, a cordon and search operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police in the early hours today.

He said as forces were laying siege around cluster of houses near about 2 am and were approaching an under construction building, militants hiding there fired on the search party.

"The fire was returned leading to an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed," he said adding militants were killed in courtyard in a bid to escape from the cordon.

Police identified the deceased militants as Sayar Ahmad Bhat son of Sanaula Bhat of Manchowa, Kulgam and Shakir Ahmad Wagay son of Khalil Mohammed Wagay of Awneera, Shopian.

"Both the militants were inspired by Islamic State ideology," a police spokesman said.

He said the militants were part of group involved in planning and executing attacks on forces establishments in the area.

The bodies were handed over to their legal heirs after completion of lego-medical formalities.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of deceased militants, which were held in multiple turns in their respective villages.

People were chanting pro freedom and anti India slogans.

Shakir had joined militant ranks on January 4, 2019 and was a category "C" militant while Sayar, a graduate in Arts stream, went missing about three months ago.