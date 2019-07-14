2 involved in making IEDs arrested: Police

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police Saturday claimed that two people, who were allegedly involved in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), were arrested from south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police spokesman said that on a credible input, searches were conducted at various locations in Shopian district during the intervening night of July 12/13.

"During the searches, industrial explosives planned to be used in fabricating IEDs was recovered in a large quantity," he said.

The spokesman said two people were arrested and efforts were on to nab the other conspirators.

"Police has registered a case under relevant provisions of law and investigation has been taken up. Among other things, the investigation will focus on the source of the recovered explosives," he added.