2 injured in leopard attack in Korakbal Gurez

MT RasoolBandipora
Two persons including a lady were injured when a leopard attacked them in Korakbal area of Gurez valley in Bandipora district Sunday morning.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez Dr Tahira said a leopard ventured into upper korakbal village of Gurez from a nearby forest on Sunday morning and attacked a group of people.
The injured persons have been identified as Sajad Ahmad S/o Ab Jabar and Hanifa W/o Mohd Rafiq R/o Kuragbal Gurez.
The leopard was chased back into the forest by villagers and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.