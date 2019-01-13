About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 injured in leopard attack in Korakbal Gurez

Published at January 13, 2019


MT Rasool

Bandipora

Two persons including a lady were injured when a leopard attacked them in Korakbal area of Gurez valley in Bandipora district Sunday morning.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Gurez Dr Tahira said a leopard ventured into upper korakbal village of Gurez from a nearby forest on Sunday morning and attacked a group of people.

The injured persons have been identified as Sajad Ahmad S/o Ab Jabar and Hanifa W/o Mohd Rafiq R/o Kuragbal Gurez.

The leopard was chased back into the forest by villagers and the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.

 

