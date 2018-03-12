2 injured at Pulwama in clashes with forces

Man tortured to death
Man tortured to death
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar/ Pulwama
Two youth were injured in clashes with government forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that forces comprising Army's Rashtriya Rifle's, Central Reserve Police Force and special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off Drabgam village after inputs of presence of some militants there.
“The village was cordoned off after inputs about presence of a group of four to five militants were received " police sources said, adding that
as soon as forces were laying siege around the village some youth took to streets and started pelting stones.
They said that forces used teargas shells and pellets to disperse the youth. They further said that some youth were injured in forces action. "Around nine people were received minor injuries but two have eye injury," the residents said.
The injured were shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment. Doctors at the hospital said that they received two youth with pellet injuries in eye.
Two youth who identified themselves as Shaheen and Omar were received with pellet injury in eye, said a doctor from DH Pulwama, adding that both of them were shifted to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Meanwhile militants lobbed a grenade on the CRPF post of 18 Bn at Damhal Hanjipora, but there was no loss to life or injuries being reported. “ The area has been cordoned off and searches were started,” said a senior police official.
On Sunday morning police also retrieved a body of a 25 –year- old man at Ratnipora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Identified as Mohammad Shafi Sofi, 25, son of Ghulam Haider Sofi, a resident of Samboora village of Pulwama, he was found dead along a roadside near Ratnipora village.
Ummar Majid, a local resident, said that they found a body in a sack on Sunday and after they informed police it reached the spot and retrieved the body. The body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.
A relative of the deceased, Nisar Ahmad Wani, said that Shafi, who was working as a salesman at an electronic goods shop in Srinagar, had talked to his family members on Saturday evening for the last time. “Shafi talked to his family members on Saturday evening at around 7 p.m while he was returning from Srinagar,” Nisar said, adding that he told his family members that he was near Galander and would be at home in half an hour.
However, Shafi didn’t reach home till late evening and the worried family tried persistently to contact him on his mobile phone. Villagers in Samboora said that he was abducted by some unknown people and on Sunday morning they came to know about his death on social media.
The police have registered a case at Pulwama and started investigation in the matter. In a press statement which was released Sunday afternoon police said that the deceased was tortured and had multiple deep wounds on legs and other body parts.
The police also said that the victim was “possibly strangulated” with a rope, which was found tied around his neck.
0 Comment(s)