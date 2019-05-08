About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2 injured after being shot at by unidentified gunmen in Zainapora Shopian

Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured  two people in  Zainapora area of South Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday.

The injured, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad and Irfan Hameed, are said to be running a chemist shop near Zanapora hospital.

A police official said both of them were shot at the shop and were shifted to nearby hospital where from one has been shifted to Anantnag for  their treatment.

More details awaited.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

2 injured after being shot at by unidentified gunmen in Zainapora Shopian

              

Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured  two people in  Zainapora area of South Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday.

The injured, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad and Irfan Hameed, are said to be running a chemist shop near Zanapora hospital.

A police official said both of them were shot at the shop and were shifted to nearby hospital where from one has been shifted to Anantnag for  their treatment.

More details awaited.

News From Rising Kashmir

;