2 injured after being shot at by unidentified gunmen in Zainapora Shopian

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured two people in Zainapora area of South Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday.

The injured, identified as Muzaffar Ahmad and Irfan Hameed, are said to be running a chemist shop near Zanapora hospital.

A police official said both of them were shot at the shop and were shifted to nearby hospital where from one has been shifted to Anantnag for their treatment.

More details awaited.