2 illegal structures on Khushalsar lake area demolished

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One kanal of encroached land retrieved at Peerbagh

The Srinagar administration Friday demolished two under-construction structures on the notified area Khushalsar lake in Tehsil Eidgah of the district.

In another anti-encroachment operation illegal structures were demolished at the posh Peerbagh area of Tehsil Chanpora where 1 kanal of State land was retrieved from illegal encroachment.

Concerned Tehsildars Moin Kakroo and Mubashir Amin spearheaded anti-encroachment operations at these locations.

The administration said anti-encroachment operations will be undertaken in all areas to retrieve all State and common lands encroached in the district adding that involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with firmly as per the law.