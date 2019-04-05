2 IAF officers killed, 2 hurt in Awantipora accident

April 05, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) officials were killed and two others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours of Thursday.

A police official said Squadron leader R K Pandey, Corporal Ajay Kumar, Corporal Sukhjeet Singh and Wing commander H S Bagga were injured after the vehicle they were travelling hit a pillar in Malangpora area of south Kashmir's Awantipora in the early hours today.

He said the injured were shifted to army hospital in Srinagar, where doctors declared Squadron leader R K Pandey and Cpl Ajay Kumar dead.

The two other injured IAF officers are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched investigation.

The Indian Air Force would also conduct an inquiry into the incident.