April 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two air force officers died while two others got injured in a road accident in Malangpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Official sources told that two airforce officers including a Squadron leader died and two others were injured in a road accident near railway track at Malangpora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir.

The injured are under treatment, they said.