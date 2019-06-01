2 HM militants, their associate killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

June 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Jasim was a civilian: Locals

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants including a commander and their alleged 'associate' as claimed by police were killed in a gunfight with troops in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

A police official said following a tip off about presence of militants in Sugan area, a cordon and search operation was launched by joint column of forces comprising army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police.

"As the searches were initiated in apple orchards surrounding Sugan area, the hiding militants fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated by forces, triggering an encounter," he said.

The official said in the ensuing encounter, two militants alongwith one of their active associate were killed.

The deceased militants were identified as Abid Manzoor Magray ,25, alias Sajju son of Manzoor Ahmad Magray of Nowpora village of Pulwama, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, 23, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Armulla village of Pulwama and Jasim Rashid Shah son of Abdul Rashid Shah of Malnar village of Shopian.

The police official said the trio were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

After performing lego-medical formalities, the bodies were handed over to the heirs for burial.

Abid had joined militant ranks on October 1, 2016 and was category 'A' militant. He had schooling up to 12th and was a farmer by profession before joining militant ranks.

Police said that he was a close aide of HM operational commander, Riyaz Naikoo.

Bilal had joined militant ranks on September 24, 2017. He had schooling upto 10th.

The police official said Jasim was a fresh recruit who had joined militant ranks 24 hours before the gunfight.

“As per our information coupled with the family version, he was missing since yesterday afternoon and was part of this group,” he said.

However, locals of Sugan area refuted the police version and said Jasim was a civilian.

Police said that Abid and Bilal were involved in several attacks on forces and number of cases were registered against them.

After the encounter, clashes erupted near the site of gunfight between youth and forces.

The youth pelted stones on forces, who retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells and pellets to disperse them.

Authorities snapped mobile internet in Shopian after eruption of the gunfight.