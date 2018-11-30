2 HM militants killed in Awantipora gunfight

Javid SofiAwantipora, Nov 29:
Two Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) militants were killed in a gunfight with the government forces at Sharshali village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
Police said Army's Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched a combing operation in Sharshali village in vicinity of Pampore under jurisdiction of District Police Lines Awantipora in the wee hours today after receiving information about the presence of militants there.
He said as searches were going on, militants hiding in the village fired on the search party.
"The fire was returned by troops and in the ensuing encounter, two Hizb militants were killed," he said.
The deceased militants were identified as Adnan Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone of Brubanduna village of Pulwama and Adil Bilal Bhat son of Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Malangpora village of Pulwama.
After performing medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to heirs for burial.
Thousands of people turned up at the funeral prayers of deceased militants at Malangpora and Brubanduna villages of Pulwama.
Five rounds of funeral prayers were held for Adnan at Brubanduna.
After the funeral prayers, the youth clashed with CRPF men. The paramilitary personnel firing teargas shells and pellets to disperse the protestors.
A youth sustained pellet injuries in arm and face.
The residents accused force personnel of smashing windowpanes of many residential houses in the village.
Adnan had joined militant ranks on May 11, 2015. Before joining militancy, he was pursuing B –Tech.
Police said that he was Hizb district commander of Pulwama and close associate of outfit’s top commander Reyaz Naikoo.
“He had escaped from encounter site at Srinagar earlier this year,” the spokesman said.
In Malangpora eight rounds of funeral prayers were held for Adil Bilal Bhat alias Adil Hizbi amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Adil, son of a police cop, joined militant ranks on October 7, 2017 after his name figured up in killing of a police head constable, local residents said.
Adil had done diploma in computers and was teaching students at a local computer institute in Pulwama before joining militant ranks.
“Like Adnan, Adil was also a close associate of Reyaz Naikoo. Both Adnan and Adil were involved in several attacks on forces,” the police spokesman said.