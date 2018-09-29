About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 Hizb OGWs arrested

Published at September 29, 2018 12:48 AM 0Comment(s)225views


Srinagar:

 Two over-ground workers (OGWs) of the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Friday, a police spokesman said.
The arrested persons were identified as Danish Ahmad Lone and Raja Ilyas Makroo, he said.
"Acting on a credible input, police arrested two OGWs of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," the spokesman said.
"Incriminating material and huge amount of cash were seized from them," he said.
The spokesman said Danish Lone is the brother of an active militant Adnan Lone.
Police have registered a case. "Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo were planning to carry out terror attacks in the area," he said. In another incident, police on a tip-off arrested Irshad Ahmad Malla and seized incriminating material linked to terror outfits, he said. Police have registered a case against him.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top