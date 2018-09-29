2 Hizb OGWs arrested

Srinagar:
Two over-ground workers (OGWs) of the Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Friday, a police spokesman said.
The arrested persons were identified as Danish Ahmad Lone and Raja Ilyas Makroo, he said.
"Acting on a credible input, police arrested two OGWs of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," the spokesman said.
"Incriminating material and huge amount of cash were seized from them," he said.
The spokesman said Danish Lone is the brother of an active militant Adnan Lone.
Police have registered a case. "Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo were planning to carry out terror attacks in the area," he said. In another incident, police on a tip-off arrested Irshad Ahmad Malla and seized incriminating material linked to terror outfits, he said. Police have registered a case against him.