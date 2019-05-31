2 Hizb militants, OGW killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

May 31, 2019 | Agencies

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander is one among the slain militants killed in gunfight with government forces on Friday in orchards surrounding Sugan village of South Kashmir's Shopian district.



A police official revealed that an HM commander, Abid Manzoor Magray alias Sajju tiger resident of Nowpora village of Pulwama is one among the slain militants.



Abid joined militant ranks in 2016. Police sources informed that he was close aide of HM valley chief, Riyaz Naikoo.



The other militant has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Armulla village of Pulwama.



The police official said that third body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The official identified the third slain as Jasim Ahmad Shah resident of Malnad village of Shopian. He said that Jasim was working as an OGW for the slain militants.



However, local residents said that he was a civilian.

[Representational Pic]