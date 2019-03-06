2 Hizb militants killed in Tral encounter

March 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with forces in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said based on a credible inputs about presence of militants in Reshi Mohalla of Tral town, a cordon and search operation was jointly launched by Army's 42 Rashtriya Rifles, 180 bn CRPF and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the area on Monday evening.

"As the searches were going on, the search party came under fire from the militants. The fire was returned by troops, triggering a gunfight," he said.

In the ensuing encounter, two Hizb militants were killed in early morning today and their bodies were recovered from the site of encounter.

DIG South Kashmir, Atul Kumar told media that two assault rifles, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the site of encounter.

The deceased militants were identified as Adfar Fayaz Parray, 23, alias Abu Zarar son of Fayaz Parray of Gulshanpora Tral and Irfan Ahmad Rather ,18, alias Abu Talib son of Ghulam Hassan Rather of Shariefabad Tral.

Adfar, an arts graduate, had joined militant ranks on July 6, 2018 and Irfan, a 12th dropout, on October 29, 2017.

A civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik of Tral was injured during the encounter. He was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar for specialised treatment.

The doctors attending on him in SMHS hospital termed his condition as stable.

The three-storey house in which militants were hiding was damaged in the encounter.

After the encounter ended, people in large numbers visited the encounter site.

