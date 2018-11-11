 2 Hizb militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Thousands attend funeral of Liyaqat, Wajidul
Javid SofiPulwama, Nov 10:
Two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen were killed in a gunfight with forces in a village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
A Police official said forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tikuna village in Pulwama in the wee hours today after receiving inputs about presence of two militants there.
As searchers were going on, militants hiding in a residential house fired on troops, he said.
“The fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight two Hizb militants were killed,” the official said.
The deceased militants were identified as Liyaqat Muneer Wani son of Muneer Ahmad Wani of Bellov village of Pulwama and Wajidul Islam Wani son of Muzaffar Ahmad Wani of Babhara village of Pulwama.
The locals said forces had launched a cordon and search operation on Friday night and during the night long searches, troops found nothing.
“At around 6 am, forces noticed suspicious movement in backyard of a two-storey building and subsequently fired several teargas canisters towards it. The plumes of teargas smoke exposed the militants and they were fired upon by militants and killed in a brief gunfire,” they said.
A spontaneous shutdown was observed in Pulwama to protest killing of two militants.
Thousands of people turned up in funeral of two militants at their respective villages.
Local residents said five rounds of funeral prayers were held for Liyaqat at Bellov village. The deceased militant was laid to rest in main graveyard besides the grave of his slain first cousin, Rayees Ahmad Wani.
Liyaqat son of slain former Hizb divisional commander, Muneer Ahmad Wani, joined militant ranks on March 10, 2017.
He was graduate with 92% marks.
The locals said militants also appeared during funeral of Liyaqat and offered gun salute to their fallen associate.
Five rounds of funerals were also offered for slain militant, Wajidul Islam at Babhara village of Pulwama.
Wajid, a Hafiz-e-Quran, had joined militant ranks on May 22, 2018.