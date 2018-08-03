2 Hizb militants killed in Kupwara gunfight: police

Gunmen snatch rifle from bank guard in Anantnag
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 2:
Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with forces in border district of Kupwara while unidentified gunmen snatched a rifle from bank guards in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A police spokesman said forces had established a naka in Khumriyal area om Kupwara district today.
“While the checking at the Naka point was going on, militants fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the troops,” he said.
In the brief encounter, two militants were killed.
The spokesman identified the deceased militants as Bilal Ahmad Shah, a resident of Shatmuqam and Zahoor Ahmad.
“Both were affiliated with Hizb and involved in several attacks on the security establishments and civilian atrocities. Besides an AK 47 and one INSAS rifle was recovered back from the deceased militants. The INSAS rifle was snatched by militants from a policeman in Kandhar area of Kupwara on July 31,” he said.
The spokesman said no collateral damage occurred during the encounter.
Later, large number of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain militants at their respective native places amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen snatched a rifle from a bank guard in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Police said gunmen appeared at Jammu and Kashmir Bank's branch at Brakpora in Anantnag district and overpowered a bank security guard.
The gunmen snatched a 12 Bore rifle from the guard before fleeing from the spot, police said.
After the incident, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.