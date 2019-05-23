2 Hizb militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

May 23, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in a pre dawn gunfight with the government forces on Wednesday at Gopalpora area of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police spokesman said acting on a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by police and forces at Gopalpora, DH Pora area in district Kulgam in the wee hours today.

“During search operation, the militants fired on the search party. The fire was returned leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed,” he said.

The deceased militants were identified as Zahid Mantoo son of Bashir Ahmad Mantoo and Irfan Ahmad son of Manzoor Bhat Zahid Ferripora area of Shopian district.

Zahid had joined Hizb on August 25, 2018 while Irfan hailed from Paniwal area of Kulgam district.

Three residential houses suffered damages in the firefight.

Authorities blocked mobile internet services in Kulgam and Shopian districts immediately after the gunfight raged.

The deceased militants were later buried in graveyards in their respective native places.

Thousands of people participated in the multiple funeral prayers of the deceased militants amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.