2 Hizb militants killed in Budgam gunfight

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 13:
Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a gunfight with forces at Gopalpora, Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.
A police officer said a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by army, Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K police and paramilitary CRPF during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after receiving intelligence inputs about presence of militants in the area.
He said as contingent of forces were zeroing-in on the target location, the search party came under fire from militants.
“The fire was retaliated, leading to a gunfight in which two Hizb militants were killed,” said the officer.
The deceased militants were identified as Hilal Ahmad Wani son of Mohammad Akram Wani and Shoaib Mohammad Lone alias Mursi son of late Arshad Hussain.
Wani, a resident of Yaripora area of Kulgam, had joined militant rank in 2015.
Lone, whose father was also a militant and was killed in 1990s, hails from Bumrath area of Kulgam. His mother had appealed him to return home in October last year.
Their bodies were handed over to their respective families after completion of medico-legal formalities.
As soon their bodies arrived at their respective residences, people started thronging there to have glimpses of militant bodies and participate in funeral prayers.
Amid pro-freedom slogans, large number of people took part in the funeral prayers of the deceased militants despite rainfall.
Three rounds of funeral prayers were held for deceased militants at their respective villages.
A police officer said Hilal was mainly involved in recruiting youth into militancy.
“He was longest surviving militant, who was operating across the south and central Kashmir ever since he had joined the Hizb ranks in 2015,” he said.
Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Nagpure Amod Ashok told Rising Kashmir that the anti-militant operation started at around 1 am and concluded at about 7 am.
“It was a clean operation and there was no collateral damage,” he said.
The house, where militants were hiding, was damaged in the gun battle.
Police said that incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of gunfight.