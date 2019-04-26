About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Shafat Mir

2 Hizb militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

Two militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an overnight gunfight with forces in Bagender locality at Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A police official said police, CRPF and army men launched a search operation in Bagender locality at Bijbehara last night after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.
“As the forces were conducting searches, the militants hiding in the area fired towards the forces, triggering an encounter. The exchange of fire continued till 6 am during which two Hizb militants were killed,” he said.
The deceased militants were identified as Safder Amin Bhat, 25, a 9th class pass out, and Burhan Ahmad Ganie alias Saifullah, 25, a 12th class passout who was undergoing Bachelor of Physiotherapy before joining militancy.
Safder was native of Zirpara, Bijbehara and had joined Hizb on May 12, 2017. Burhan hailed from Malipora Hablish Kulgam and was active since 24-06-2018.
The police official said an AK rifle and SLR were recovered from the encounter site.
Both the deceased militants were buried in their ancestral graveyards at their native places after thousands of people attended their multiple funeral prayers amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The stray incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Bijbehara and Anantnag towns while a shutdown was observed in the town to mourn militant killings.
The mobile internet service was suspended across the district.

 

 

 

 

 

 

