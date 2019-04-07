2 Hizb militants including M.Tech student killed in Shopian gunfight

April 07, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants including an M.Tech student, who had joined the outfit few days back, were killed in brief gunfight with forces in Pinjoora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said forces launched a cordon and search operation in apple orchards around Pargochi and Khurrampora villages in Shopian in the afternoon after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

He said as 44 RR personnel were laying siege around the area, they came under fire from militants.

"The fire was returned by the troops. In the brief gunfight, two militants were killed,” the official said.

He said an assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from the gunfight site.

The deceased militants were identified as Rahil Rashid Sheikh s/o Abdul Rashid Sheikh of Nunar Ganderbal and Bilal Ah Bhat son of Habibullah Bhat of Keegam village of Shopian.

Both the militants were affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

Rahil was pursuing masters in engineering from a Chandigarh college before joining militancy on April 3 this year. He had done Bachelors in Engineering from Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri.

Bilal had joined militant ranks on July 3, 2018.

Authorities suspended mobile internet service in Shopian after the gunfight started.

The youth from various neighboring villages pelted stones on forces during the search operation.

The force personnel retaliated by firing teargas smoke shells to disperse them. The clashes continued for some time.