2 girls from Kulgam selected for National Science Congress

Srinagar, December 21:
Two Girl students from Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kulgam have been selected for National level competition in Science Congress at Bhubaneswar Orissa to be held from 27-31 December 2018.
Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo has hailed the performance of both the students who were awarded a cash prize of rupees 5000 for this achievement. The two students namely Zeenat Ansari class 12th and Nazima Naushad, class 11th have already been selected at the State level competition held in Jammu for their project work on “PhysolisAlkenerg” a multi- dimensional plant from the prospect of Health and Environmental. Both the female students were working on the project for last 6 months under the guidance of Khursheed Ahmad Rather, a Lecturer from the same Institution.
Now both of these selected students shall participate in the National level competition at Bhubaneswar Orissa which in fact is a global event because student teams from SAARC countries are also participating.
Itoo said it is a proud moment for us that two students from a Government School of far-flung District Kulgam are participating in the Science Congress event of a SAARC event. He said that the department is committed to provide every possible facility and opportunity to the students to express and develop their hidden talent at all levels so that they become models of success for others I Kashmir.