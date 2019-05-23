2 girls die in Sopore mudslide

May 23, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Two teenage girls died while another was critically injured after a mudslide hit them at Hardi Shiva area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Residents of Hardi Shiva said that the girls were passing through the Reshipora Hardshiva area when a mudslide hit and injured them critically.

The injured were evacuated to Sub District hospital Sopore where doctors declared two of them brought dead.

Block Medical Officer Sopore Dr. Sami said that two girls were brought dead to hospital.

“One of the critically injured girl has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment,” Dr. Sami said.

The deceased girls were identified as Shoki daughter of Mohammad Ashraf Wagay, a resident of Wadoora and Shaista Farooq daughter of Farooq Ahmed Rather, a resident of Hardshiva while as the injured has been identified as Sabreena, sister of Shoki.

