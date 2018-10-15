2 gamblers arrested, stake money seized: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 14:
In its continuous drive against social crimes, Srinagar police arrested two gamblers in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.
A police party of Police Station Lal Bazar arrested two gamblers namely Jahangir Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohammad Khan resident of New Colony and Bashir Ahmad Pandith son of Mohd Yousuf Pandith resident of Pandith Bagh Lal Bazar.
Stake money of Rs 4,940 and playing cards were seized from the gambling site.
In this regard, a case FIR No 74/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation taken up.