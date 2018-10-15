About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 gamblers arrested, stake money seized: Police

Published at October 15, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)381views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 14:

 In its continuous drive against social crimes, Srinagar police arrested two gamblers in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.
A police party of Police Station Lal Bazar arrested two gamblers namely Jahangir Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohammad Khan resident of New Colony and Bashir Ahmad Pandith son of Mohd Yousuf Pandith resident of Pandith Bagh Lal Bazar.
Stake money of Rs 4,940 and playing cards were seized from the gambling site.
In this regard, a case FIR No 74/2018 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation taken up.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top