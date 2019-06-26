2 FBOs sealed in Anantnag for running business without FSSA license

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Food Safety Team District Anantnag on Tuesday sealed the premises of two FBOs in south Kashmir district for running their business without the license required under FSSA, 2006.

An official told GNS that Food Safety Team District Anantnag headed by Designated Officer carried out inspections of different areas of District Anantnag like General Bus stand, Anchidora.

During the inspection FBO's were directed to adhere to provisions of FSSA, 2006 strictly, he said.

“The team sealed the premises of two FBO's namely Ms FM Traders General Bus stand Anantnag, leading distributor of renowned Haldiram products and Ms Lone Pepsi Aung Matipora Anantnag distributor of Jai Beverages Jammu for running their business without the license required under FSSA, 2006 and other violations,” the official said, adding, “The Food Business operators have been put under seal in compliance to the orders of High court passed in the PIL titled "Suo Motto vs State & others."

Meanwhile, the official has warned other business units functioning in the district (GNS)