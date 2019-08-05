2 drug peddlers arrested, psychotropic substances recovered: Police

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar arrested two drug peddlers at a checkpoint and seized psychotropic substances from their possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Syed Kocha Kawdara on Nallahmar road Srinagar intercepted an Auto bearing registration No. JK01V-4404 and arrested two drug peddlers travelling in the vehicle. The duo identified as Wajid Ahmed Beigh son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Shadab Colony Ellahibagh and Aabid Hassan Dar son of Late Ghulam Hassan resident of Bakshiabad Colony Batamaloo.

Officers at the checkpoint have recovered 48 bottles of codeine phosphate from their possession. They have been shifted to Police Station Maharaj Gunj where they remain in custody and vehicle has also been seized.

In this regard, Case FIR No. 38/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Maharaj Gunj and investigation initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.