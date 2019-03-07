2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two persons were arrested during a naka checking following an action against those involved in drug peddling in Central Kashmir’s Chanapora area.

In a statement police said two persons identified as Adil Ahmad Laway son of Ab Aziz Laway resident of Khan Colony Chanapora and Ajaz Bakshi son of Mohammad Maqbool resident of Wanbal Nowgam arrested for the drug offences have been taken to Police Post Chanapora where they remain in custody.

Officers have seized 23 bottles of codeine phosphate and 104 capsules of Spasmoproxyvan from Auto load carrier bearing registration number JK01AC 8826.

Case FIR No 38/2019 under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep your society free from the scourge of drug menace.