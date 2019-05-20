2 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district and 700 grams of charas was recovered from their vehicle, police said.

The accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Sonamarg after the contraband was found in their vehicle, a police spokesperson said

The accused have been identified as Abdul Haleem Sheikh, resident of West Bengal's Murshidabad, and Pervaiz Ahmad Chopan, from Ganderbal's Check Prang Kangan area.

A case has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway, he said.