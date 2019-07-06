2 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam: Police

July 06, 2019 |

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in central Kashmir’s district Budgam has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

Acting on a specific input regarding concealment of poppy straw (Fukki) by two persons namely Ghulam Mohidin Bhat resident of Muqam and Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Hanjura Chadoora at their respective residences.

Police party from PS Chadoora raided both the places and recovered poppy straw weighing 20 kgs and 10 kgs respectively.

In this regard Case FIR No 121/2019 & 122/2019 under relevant sections of law have been registered in P/S Chadoora and investigation has been initiated.

Separately, Police at a checkpoint in Kahipora area of Khansahib, apprehended two notorious drug peddlers namely Gh Nabi sheikh resident of Yarikah Khansahib and Nissar Ahmad Bhat resident of Lassipora Budgam.

Officers have recovered 60grams of Charas from their possession. They have been taken into custody and remain at P/S Khansahib.

In this regard case FIR No. 107/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered at P/S Khansahib and investigation taken up. Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

