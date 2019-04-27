2 drug peddlers arrested, contraband substance seized: Police

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two persons were arrested by Srinagar police following an action against those involved in drug peddling in Srinagar.

One person identified as Amir Gulzar Ahmed Seeno son of Late Abdul Ahad resident of Boatman Colony, Bemina was arrested for the drug supply offences by a police party from Police Station Raj Bagh.

During his search some quantity of banned drugs Spasmoproxyvon was recovered. When the investigating officers spoke to Gulzar they learnt about the involvement of another person from the area in the drug peddling identified as Tariq Ahmed Nago son of Abdul Khaliq Nago resident of Habba Kadal, presently residing at Rawalpora Wanbal Chak.

Police party led by SDPO Sadder arrested Tariq from Rawalpora where huge quantity of banned drugs including tablets, capsules and various other banned material was recovered.

It is pertinent to mention that Tariq is a notorious drug peddler and several cases already stand registered against him.

A case FIR number vide number 32/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Raj Bagh and investigation has been taken up.