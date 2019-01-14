2 drug peddlers arrested, contraband substance recovered: Police

Srinagar, Jan 13:
Police in Srinagar arrested two drug peddlers during a surprise naka checking at Ashai Bagh Nigeen and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Nigeen intercepted a Hyundai Accent vehicle bearing registration number WB 02M8484 during surprise naka checking at Ashai Bagh Nigeen. On checking the vehicle 500 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from the possession of Rayees Ahmad Hakak son of Fayaz Ahmad Hakak resident of Zakora and Mohammad Rafiq Shaksaz son of Abdul Gani Shaksaz resident of Dargah.
Police has registered a case FIR No 02/19 under relevant section of law and investigation has been initiated in the matter.