2 drug peddlers arrested

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 14:
In its endeavour to weed out drug menace from the society, Srinagar police arrested two drug peddlers in Hazratbal area of Srinagar.
Police Station Nigeen had laid a checkpoint (Naka) near NIT Srinagar where two persons were intercepted. During checking, 80 bottles of Codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. The drug peddlers were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar son of Gh Hasan Dar resident of Malabagh and Rayees Ahmad Hakak @Bangola son of Fayaz Ahmad resident of Gulab Bagh Both drug peddlers were arrested and contraband substance seized.
In this regard, a case was registered in Police Station Nigeen under relevant sections of law and investigation taken up.