About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

2 drug peddlers arrested

Published at October 15, 2018 12:33 AM 0Comment(s)315views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 14:

 In its endeavour to weed out drug menace from the society, Srinagar police arrested two drug peddlers in Hazratbal area of Srinagar.
Police Station Nigeen had laid a checkpoint (Naka) near NIT Srinagar where two persons were intercepted. During checking, 80 bottles of Codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession. The drug peddlers were identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar son of Gh Hasan Dar resident of Malabagh and Rayees Ahmad Hakak @Bangola son of Fayaz Ahmad resident of Gulab Bagh Both drug peddlers were arrested and contraband substance seized.
In this regard, a case was registered in Police Station Nigeen under relevant sections of law and investigation taken up.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top