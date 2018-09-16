2 die in road accident in Bla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Sep 15
Two person died in a road accident in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
Reports said that in a head on collision between a speedy car bearing registration number JK01J -6169 and passenger bus bearing registration number JK01C-0782 near Gopannali near Zangam Pattan a father-son duo of Allochi Bagh suffered critical injuries. Police said that in the accident, Omkar Singh, a resident of Allochi Bagh Srinagar died on the spot while his son Rajpal Singh suffered critical injuries.
Rajpal, according to police was shifted to Srinagar hospital in a critical condition for specialized treatment.
However, he succumbed later in Srinagar hospital, police said.