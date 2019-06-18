2 die after being struck by lightening

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two persons, including an 18-year-old woman, were killed due to lightening in separate incidents in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, officials said.

Fatima Bano (18), a resident of Najan village in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora died when she was struck by lightening outside her house, an official said.

While Mohammad Yousuf Mir, a resident of Bakura area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal was struck by lightening while he was working in his field, an official said, adding that he died on the spot.